Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
BIRD stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $32.44.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
