Alliance Fan Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,366.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $891,731.54 and $11,366.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00097842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.58 or 0.07475489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,507.65 or 1.00009160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.