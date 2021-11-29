Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 187.2% in November

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the October 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $405.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.