AllSafe Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $187,996.96 and approximately $20.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

