Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,716.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

