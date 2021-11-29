Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $681,034.64 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

