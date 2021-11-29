Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $681,034.64 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ATEC opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.36.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
