Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,410.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

