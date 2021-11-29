AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $772.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.18 million to $773.65 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $780.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. 4,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.