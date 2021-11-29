American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $53,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.