American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. 30,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

