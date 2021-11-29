American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.