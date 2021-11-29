American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.67 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

