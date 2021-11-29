American Woodmark Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

AMWD opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

