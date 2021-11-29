Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 151.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 225.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

