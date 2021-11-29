Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

