Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 82,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMYT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $590.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.