Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

CCL stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

