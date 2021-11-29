Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

