Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.68. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. The company had a trading volume of 189,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The company has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

