Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $3.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $3.55. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 349.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. 4,048,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,490. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.