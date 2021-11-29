Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 339,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.