Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. PRA Group also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,398. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

