Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,291. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

