Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

11/18/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $261.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $282.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $309.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – IQVIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

10/27/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IQV opened at $262.06 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

