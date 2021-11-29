Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Johnson Matthey (JMAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT):

11/29/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JMAT traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,123 ($27.74). 2,461,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,152. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,886.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55). Insiders bought a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

