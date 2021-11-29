Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.72).

10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 60 ($0.78).

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 43.19 ($0.56). The company had a trading volume of 6,224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622,135. The company has a market cap of £618.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.38.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

