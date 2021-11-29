Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.72).
- 10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 60 ($0.78).
- 10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 43.19 ($0.56). The company had a trading volume of 6,224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622,135. The company has a market cap of £618.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.38.
In other news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.