Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Price Target at €7.15

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

LHA traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.42 ($6.15). 53,963,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.45.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

