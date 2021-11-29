Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $48.33

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

