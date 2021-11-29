Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $334.53

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ESS traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.99. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,871. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.77 and a 200 day moving average of $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,877 shares of company stock worth $26,597,707. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

