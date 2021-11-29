Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $31.67

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

