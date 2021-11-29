Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $59.00

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,409,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.83 on Friday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.