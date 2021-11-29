Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $62.45

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

