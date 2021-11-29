Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $138.60

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,992 shares of company stock worth $13,802,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

