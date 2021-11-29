Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $34.72

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,978,000 after purchasing an additional 681,755 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,896,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 284,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 246,414 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 175,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,303,855. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

