Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $440.73

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX traded down $12.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.15. 304,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.23. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $304.57 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

