Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $61.00

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

