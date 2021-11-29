Analysts Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,524,270 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

