Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $179.35

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of WING opened at $167.56 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.25, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

