Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$4.61

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

XBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

