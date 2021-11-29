Analyzing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Canaan has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canaan and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 3 22 0 2.88

Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $196.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Canaan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 19.80 -$32.96 million $0.56 15.34 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.04 $1.22 billion $3.69 48.67

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41% Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Canaan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

