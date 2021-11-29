Analyzing GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 7.38 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.28 $2.28 billion $4.29 30.72

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $80.03, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats GlobalFoundries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.