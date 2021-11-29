Analyzing Loncor Gold (LONCF) & Its Peers

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loncor Gold
|N/A
|-$2.24 million
|-31.07
|Loncor Gold Competitors
|$1.51 billion
|$178.84 million
|17.53
Risk and Volatility
Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loncor Gold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loncor Gold Competitors
|796
|3512
|3790
|109
|2.39
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.92%. Given Loncor Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loncor Gold
|N/A
|-7.53%
|-7.19%
|Loncor Gold Competitors
|-55.92%
|-40.90%
|-0.28%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Loncor Gold competitors beat Loncor Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Loncor Gold
Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
