Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

ANDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,973. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

