Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

