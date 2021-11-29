Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

