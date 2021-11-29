Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

