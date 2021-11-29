ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANPDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ANPDY opened at $406.49 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $3.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

