Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

