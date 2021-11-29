Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,579,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,075,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,833,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $71.74 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.