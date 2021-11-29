Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

