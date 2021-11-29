Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

